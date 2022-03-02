A student from Nagaland arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday morning from the war-ravaged Ukraine.

This was confirmed by Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio.

The Nagaland student named Olika Mlato was evacuated as part of Operation Ganga by the Indian government.

“Ms Olika Mlato a student from Nagaland studying in Ukraine reached Delhi this morning,” Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio tweeted.

He added: “I express my gratitude to the Govt of India & request the govt. to ensure the safe return of all Indian citizens. Praying for a swift end to the conflict & for peace to prevail.”

