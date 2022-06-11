Guwahati: The Nagaland Police in its charge sheet in connection with the Mon killings has named 30 Indian Army personnel.

The charge sheet was in connection with the case which led to the death of 13 civilians in the state’s Mon district on December 4, 2021, during an open firing by the Army in a case of “mistaken identity”.

After the incident came out, the Nagaland Government constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the matter. After the probe was completed, the SIT named one Army officer and 29 soldiers in its charge sheet, which has been submitted to a court.

The SIT in the charge sheet has accused the personnel of not following standard operation procedures (SOPs) and the rules of engagement.

At least 13 people lost their lives in a firing incident at Mon district in Nagaland on December 4, 2021.

According to reports, the incident took place at Oting village in the Mon district of Nagaland.

The special forces commandos gunned down 13 innocent Nagaland civilians after ‘mistaking’ them for militants.

The next day, another civilian lost his life at Mon in Nagaland after troopers of the Assam Rifles opened fire at a rampaging crowd of protestors, who stormed into the paramilitary unit’s base in Mon.