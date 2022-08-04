DIMAPUR: The Nagaland youth resources and sports department felicitated the three Naga sepaktakraw medal winners who represented India at the 35th Kings World Sepaktakraw Championship in Bangkok recently at its directorate in Kohima on Thursday.

Speaking at the programme, adviser to youth resources and sports department Er Zale Neikha congratulated the three medal winners Viseyie Koso, who was captain of India’s sepaktakraw men’s team which won the gold medal, and Akumtila and Sezovelu Dozo who represented the women’s team which won bronze medal at the championship.

Neikha said the youth resources and sports department has recommended to the authority for promotion of Havildar Koso who is serving in Nagaland police.

He said it was a proud moment to stand before the champions who brought laurels to the state and the country.

Though sepaktakraw is one of the youngest disciplines of sports in Nagaland, the players of Nagaland participated in many national and international level tournaments and have brought laurels to the country, he said.

He urged players from other disciplines to derive motivation from the sepaktakraw medal winners and pursue their goals.

Neikha expressed his appreciation to the State Sports Academy for preparing and nurturing the young players with discipline and zeal to achieve their goals.

He said he will immediately take up with the higher authority for setting up a sepaktakraw indoor stadium in Nagaland.

At the programme, Koso and Dozo spoke about their experiences in the recently concluded championship.