Kohima: The protest being carried out by the school teacher working on an ad-hoc basis in Nagaland entered seven days on Sunday.

The teachers have been demanding immediate service regularisation.

A total of 1,166 members of the All Nagaland Ad hoc Teachers Group (ANATG)-2015 batch, appointed to different government schools in the state from 1994 to 2012, staged peaceful demonstrations outside the State Civil Secretariat from Monday to Thursday.

With “no positive response” from the state government, they changed the mode of agitation with 38 volunteers observing a hunger strike from Thursday night.

The rest of the protestors continued with the peaceful sit-in.

The ad hoc teachers rejected the “piecemeal solution” offered by the state government to set up a High-Powered Committee and decided to continue the agitation till their demand for immediate service regularisation was met.

The government had been maintaining that it was not in a position to regularise its services because of the standing order of the Supreme Court and High Court not to regularise ad hoc appointees.

On Saturday, the ANATG-15 Batch had decided to submit a representation to the chief minister to take cognisance of the demand of the ad hoc teachers.