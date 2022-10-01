Dimapur: The number of elderly people stands at 7% (1, 39,494 persons), as per the 2011 census, of the total population in Nagaland.

This was informed by Nagaland’s social welfare department commissioner and secretary Martha R Ritse during the observation of the International Day of Older Persons in Kohima on Saturday.

Assuming that this proportion remains constant over the next 15 years, the Nagaland Vision 2030 projected that the number of old age people will reach approximately 2.23 lakh by 2030, Ritse said.

The day was also observed in different parts of the state under the theme “The Resilience and Contributions of Older Women”.

The social welfare department organised the event at Highland Park in Kohima.

Addressing the programme, adviser to social welfare, home guards and civil defence Noke Wangnao shared how the social welfare department has been working for the senior citizens of the state.

He said being able to live a long life is a blessing. He urged the officers and staff of the department to work sincerely for the welfare of society.

Speaking on the theme of the International Day of Older Persons, Ritse said this year’s theme is to celebrate the life of well-deserved older women who have greatly contributed to society.

She added that the theme serves as a reminder of the significant role older women play in traversing global challenges and contributing to their solutions with resilience and fortitude.

Ritse said the Naga society regards the presence of older persons as a blessing and that they hold a special place of respect and honour.

She said the social welfare department has social security benefits in place for the aged and vulnerable and that these are provided through various national social assistance programmes.

On the occasion, the state-level distinguished senior citizens award was presented to Dr Joyce Zinyu Angami and Prof. Talitsuba Alinger.

The district-level distinguished senior citizens award for Kohima district was presented to Vizosul Luho of Khuzama village and Vitole Sothu of Viswema village.

A health mela was also conducted by the state health and family welfare department to mark the International Day of Older Persons where the senior citizens were provided free medical services.