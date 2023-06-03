Dimapur: The Nagaland government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), recently organized a two-day State Round Table as part of the North East Global Investors Summit 2023.

The event, held at the Chumoukedima police complex, aimed to discuss specific investment opportunities in Nagaland and foster exploration in various sectors.

The summit focused on prospective areas such as solar energy, marketing of agro produce (particularly millets), and skill development in aviation, among others. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed gratitude to the Ministry of DoNER for providing a platform to host the event.

He highlighted the importance of the roundtable in exploring the trade and investment potential of Nagaland, further underscoring the commitment of the central government towards the growth and development of the Northeast region.

During the summit, investors were introduced to various government departments and engaged in meetings with line departments to explore collaboration and partnership opportunities.

Additionally, a closed-door meeting was held between central government officials and state government representatives to discuss key focus areas for investment.

Chairing the meeting, Nagaland Chief Secretary J Alam highlighted ongoing and upcoming major projects in the state.

He emphasized 18 identified potential areas, including food processing, agro-produce, sericulture production, mineral-based industries, tourism, handloom and handicrafts, floriculture, and bamboo-based industries.

The meeting addressed several challenges unique to the state, such as the land holding system, development needs in border areas, power deficit, infrastructure, human resources, and credit-related issues.

Participants stressed the importance of providing credit to entrepreneurs, developing Northeast-specific schemes, and creating policies and guidelines that cater to the region’s specific needs.

Key recommendations from the closed-door meeting included exploring the feasibility of pineapple fibre extraction, establishing plug-and-play facilities, and setting up hotels, agro-based processing centres, and storage facilities.

Lok Ranjan, Secretary of DoNER, encouraged Nagaland to proactively explore investment opportunities and create a conducive ecosystem and service environment for investors. He emphasized the need to meet the aspirations of the state’s youth and foster healthy competition to keep pace with other states.

The State Round Table in Nagaland showcased the state’s investment potential and provided a platform for discussions, collaborations, and partnerships.