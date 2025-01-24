Nagaland: Rio opens state-of-the-art stadium at Chumoukedima

Dimapur: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday inaugurated a state-of-the-art stadium, named Sammogoothing Stadium, at the Chumoukedima DC office complex with multiple facilities for hosting sports and various other functions.

The stadium, built by the Civil Administration Works Division (CAWD) of Nagaland at a cost of little over Rs 9.51 crore, is equipped with all necessities including a standard size football ground with an internal and external drainage system, a standard track field, a gallery with a sitting capacity of 1000 persons with provisions for first aid room, two rooms for players, one media room, a pantry, toilets for gents and ladies with PwD-friendly design, a rostrum with a sitting capacity of 70 persons, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Rio dwelt on naming the stadium as Sammogoothing stadium. He said Sammogoothing, now called Chumoukedima, was notified as the first British administrative centre of the newly created Naga Hills district under the Assam province in 1866.

He noted that this historical site shaped the history of Nagaland and the Northeast.

“That is how we felt that the stadium be named Sammogoothing Stadium,” he said.

Rio hoped that the people of the Chumoukedima district would understand and respect this historical event of the opening of Sammogoothing Stadium.

He stressed that this stadium should not only serve Dimapur, Niuland and Chumoukedima districts, which were earlier one Dimapur district but also the entire state.

He added that a government facility like Sammogoothing Stadium will facilitate the holding of all government functions and district tournaments in one place with ease.

Rio also exuded confidence that these kinds of stadiums would foster unity and strengthen “our community” besides contributing to the development and unity of the Nagas.

He also appealed to the citizens of the Chumoukedima district to use the stadium with care and not dirty it.