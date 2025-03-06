Nagaland: Resolve grievances on NH projects through proper channels: Zeliang

Dimapur: Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang, who is also minister in charge of national highways, called on all stakeholders to resolve their grievances regarding National Highway (NH) projects in the state through proper channels rather than halting works.

Deputy Chief Minister chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of ongoing NH projects and address critical issues hindering their smooth implementation in Kohima.

In the meeting Zeliang acknowledged the role of civil society as a watchdog. He also emphasize the public should lodge complaints regarding quality of works with the district administration or NHIDCL for verification.

He also assures that if he validates the claims, he will take appropriate action against the defaulting contractor.

Zeliang also informed that he will conduct an onsite inspection of the Kohima bypass on March 11. Inspection will address minor issues faced by the contractor and NHIDCL. Moreover, he aims to ensure timely resolution of challenges and smooth progress of the project.

He stressed the importance of regular review and coordination meetings. This will ensure timely completion of projects, reaffirming the government’s commitment to prioritizing the development of national highways, he added

He also reviewed the action taken report from the last meeting held on January 28.

It added one of the key unresolved issues pertains to the land acquisition for the Peren-Dimapur (Package-V) and Kohima-Jessami (Package-II).

On the land acquisition and damage compensation matter of the Peren-Dimapur (Package-V), Chumukedima DC Polan John informed that the delay in finalising damage compensation was due to non-submission of the estimates by departments such as horticulture, agriculture and PWD (housing) departments.

He added that the rectification of alignment in certain sections has further delayed the process. However he assured that he would expedite the matter and will submit it to NHIDCL at the earliest.

On the Kohima-Jessami (Package-II), Zeliang directed the contractor to commence work immediately, warning of termination for undue delays.

The NHIDCL highlighted disruptions in the Merangkong-Tamlu-Mon (Package-IV) project was caused by the Konyak Union and civil society, citing concerns over the quality of work. These interruptions have resulted in time and cost overruns for the government, it said.