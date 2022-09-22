DIMAPUR: Nagaland’s school education department has directed the heads of all government schools to ensure that teachers serving under their establishments do not engage proxies against them under any circumstances.

School education principal director Thavaseelan K, in a notification, also directed all district education officers, senior sub-divisional education officers and sub-divisional education officers to conduct surprise checking at schools under their jurisdictions and ensure that no proxies are engaged by any staff.

Many government school teachers keep proxies to teach on their behalf in the schools in rural areas in Nagaland, compromising quality education and ruining the future of innocent students.

The department also directed school heads to ensure that photographs of all teaching staff along with their names imprinted or affixed are displayed prominently in the staff room or school premises.

“All teachers/staff sign in the attendance register in the same manner as they have appended their signature in the service book/joining report,” the notification said.

It drew the attention of all school heads, district education officers, senior sub-divisional education officers and sub-divisional education officers to Rule 4 (2) (i) of the Nagaland Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1968.

The notification said in the event of detection of engagement of proxies by any school staff during the surprise checks conducted by officials of district administration and directorate of school education, in addition to initiating disciplinary action against those teachers engaging proxies, disciplinary action will also be initiated against the school heads, district education officers, senior sub-divisional education officers and sub-divisional education officers concerned for violation of the rule.