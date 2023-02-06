Dimapur: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, deputy chief minister Y Patton and former chief minister TR Zeliang, among others, filed their nominations for the upcoming assembly polls on Monday, a day before the last date of filing of nominations on February 7.

Rio, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate in Northern Angami-II constituency, filed his papers in Chiephobozou additional deputy commissioner’s office while Patton, the BJP candidate in Tyui constituency, filed his nomination in the office of the Tyui assembly constituency returning officer. Patton was accompanied by Union tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda while filing his nomination.

Zeliang, the NDPP candidate from Peren constituency, filed his nomination in Peren deputy commissioner’s office.

Talking to reporters after filing his nomination, Rio exuded confidence that NDPP-BJP alliance will again form the government.

He said the NDPP will publish its election manifesto soon as everything has been set. He added that the NDPP and BJP alliance are trying to bring out the common minimum programme.

“Towards excellence will be our motto,” he said.

Rio also said: “We do not see much challenge from other political parties. I am very hopeful that our alliance BJP and NDPP will come back to power.”

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah are scheduled to visit Nagaland in the second or third week of this month.

Union minister Munda told reporters at Tyui: “We are fully confident that the Nagaland people will again give us a chance for good governance.”