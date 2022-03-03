Dimapur: Taking proactive steps in the war against drugs, the Nagaland police made major seizures of various types of drugs and psychotropic substances in the last year.

As many as 217 cases were registered and 309 persons arrested in connection with the seizures, an official release said on Thursday.

The total seizure made by the respective district police and sleuths of narcotics cell included 91.7 kg opium, 8.3 kg heroin, 1.76 kg brown sugar, 2549 kg ganja, besides other narcotic substances and contraband goods.

Nagaland is a transit route for the smuggling of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by drug peddlers. Most of the opioid drugs come via Manipur to Nagaland and exit to Assam through Dimapur.

In this regard, the Nagaland Police has been intensifying its efforts to track the backward and forward linkages too.

The anti-drug drives have been conducted in all the districts of the state as part of drug enforcement activities as well as pre-emptive actions. During the drives, absconding drug traffickers and bailees not attending court are targeted, drugs are disposed of and vehicles seized after intelligence collection and Naka checkings, illicit cultivation of narcotics crops are identified and destroyed, trafficking of pharma drugs checked and awareness initiatives on drug abuse to the public take.

To improve efficiency, the state police has also initiated capacity-building measures, especially in the use of IT systems both in human resources and technological support systems to aid the police personnel in the detection of drugs.

The police said any person indulging in drug abuse or drug trafficking will be sternly dealt with, as per provisions under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.