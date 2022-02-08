DIMAPUR: In a joint operation, Nagaland police and Assam Rifles rescued a kidnapped person from Padumpukhuri area in Dimapur, a police release said on Tuesday.

The team also arrested 11 accused, including nine military wing cadres of NSCN/GPRN (Akato Chophy) faction, and seized arms and ammunition besides other items from them.

Police said at around 9.30 am on February 5, four unknown persons came to the house of the victim, Mon Bahadur Chetri alias Temjen Jamir, son of Inder Bahadur Chetri, a resident of Ahmed Husain Road Dimapur, and abducted him.

They demanded ransom of Rs 1 lakh from his parents for his release.

Also read: Congress joins NPP-led MDA government in Meghalaya

On receipt of the information, the Dimapur Police and 5 Assam Rifles conducted a joint operation at Block-5, Lane-4, Padumpukhuri. On reaching the suspected house, a cordon and search was conducted at the residence of Benito Chophy, self-styled deputy kilonser (minister) of NSCN (Akato Chophy) group.

During the operation, the kidnapped victim was rescued and nine military wing cadres of NSCN/GPRN (Akato Chophy) and two civilians were arrested.

A case has been registered at East police station, Dimapur, in this connection.

One .22 pistol with magazine, one .32 pistol with magazine, one letterhead of NSCN (Akato Chophy) group (promotion order) besides other items like smart phones, military dress was seized from them.

Also read: HNLC ready for ‘unconditional’ peace talks, requests New Delhi to respond

The arrested have been identified as Isato Aye (36), Niputo Zhimomi (28), Kakugha Zhimomi (30), Kughalu Chishi (42), Vikishe Ayemi (58), Hukato Chophy (49), Avika Chophy (37), Tokato Awomi (32), David Yepthomi (40), Lokho Leriena Mao (34) and Awoto Awomi (18).