DIMAPUR: The Nagaland police has issued an advisory asking the public not to give or make any financial transaction to other people without ascertaining their identity.

Superintendent of police (Crime) and PRO, police headquarters said it has come to the notice of the Nagaland police that the fraudsters are impersonating the political executives/senior government officials, including the police of Nagaland, on WhatsApp and contacting officials or people known to them asking for assistance.

The Nagaland police said the modus operandi of the fraudsters is that they register in WhatsApp using black/fake SIM cards and use the photograph of the person impersonated as a WhatsApp profile picture.

They get the name and phone number of potential victims from websites and other social media accounts (friends list) of the person impersonated.

Sharing the link of Amazon pay gift cards with the victims, the fraudsters ask them to purchase the same and send the cards or the claim codes to them.

The fraudsters claim that they are out of town, in a conference or meeting, or otherwise engaged and that is why they need the victims to make the purchase for them.

Police said it has been observed that fraudsters are impersonating people on other social media platforms especially Facebook using the same modus operandi with the motive of asking for financial assistance and defrauding innocent victims.