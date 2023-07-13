DIMAPUR: Concerned over the increasing cases of substance abuse, particularly among children under the age of 18 in the district, Peren deputy commissioner Vineet Kumar has decided to come down hard on those who sell or distribute restricted substances to minors.

In a notification Thursday, the DC, citing Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015, reminded that it is an offense to provide any intoxicating liquor, narcotic drug, tobacco product, or psychotropic substance to children, unless authorised by a qualified medical practitioner.

He warned that any shop, institution or individual found selling or distributing restricted substances to minors will face legal consequences as prescribed by the law.

Their trade license may also be revoked, he added.

The DC emphasised the importance of complying with these regulations to safeguard the well-being of the younger population.

He instructed all tobacco-selling establishments to prominently display a legible notice stating the prohibition of selling tobacco products to individuals under the age of 18.

This requirement aims to raise awareness and ensure compliance with the legal restrictions in place, he said.

The district administration, through this initiative, aims to curb the rising trend of substance abuse among minors and protect their health and future.

It will also serve as a reminder to all stakeholders to fulfil their responsibilities in upholding the law and prioritising the well-being of the youth.

Meanwhile, in response to the escalating cases of drug and intoxicating liquor abuse in Jalukie sub-division under the district, Jalukie additional deputy commissioner TL Kiusumong Tikhir organised a consultation meeting at his Office in Jalukie town OF Nagaland on Thursday.

The meeting aimed to engage civil society leaders and stakeholders in finding effective measures to tackle this menace.

DC Kumar also attended the meeting to lend support and guidance.

Addressing the attendees, the DC pointed out that the rising cases of drug abuse are primarily affecting school children in the fifth and sixth grades.

He urged the stakeholders to focus their time and efforts on individuals within the society, taking a public health approach to address the issue.

He also exhorted the parents and community leaders to actively engage with children, providing guidance and supervision to fulfil their responsibility in curbing drug abuse.