Dimapur: The Rising People’s Party (RPP) said a public uprising of new leaders with tribal/regional mindset only can lead to progress and development of Nagaland and safeguard the Naga identity, culture, tradition and religious practices.

In a communiqué, the RPP said, “It stands on the belief that unless God-fearing young men and women rise to lead our people, Nagaland will remain the same for another five years and the change in our system we all aspire for will continue to be just a mere dream.”

It made a clarion call to the people of the state, especially the youth, women and right-thinking leaders, to come forward to fight together for a new Nagaland.

The party said it reminded the people of Nagaland on numerous occasions in the past about the importance of electing honest and God-fearing candidates and nominating such individuals from their respective constituencies to bring about “true change” which “we all envision”.

The RPP thanked the people of the state for putting their trust in its ideologies as the state draws closer to the 14th assembly elections.

The party said from day one of its inceptions it has been advocating good governance, rule of law, self-reliant economy, women and youth empowerment and clean election, adding it still stands affirmed in its vision for a new Nagaland.

It sought support for its candidates in the upcoming elections.