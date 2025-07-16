Written By Manoj Kumar Ojha

Tinsukia: The Tinsukia district administration in Assam has imposed a ban on drone and aerial vehicle operations within a two-kilometre radius of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) AOD-Digboi Refinery.

The directive, issued by District Magistrate Swapneel Paul, IAS, takes effect immediately.

The decision follows a formal request from the Deputy General Manager (Security) of the refinery, citing security concerns over unregulated drone activity near the facility. The refinery is classified as a vital installation by the Government of India.

According to the official order (Memo No. TMJ.3/2016/Pt/73), the no-fly zone covers the following areas: AOD-Digboi Refinery, LPG Dispatch Unit, New Tank Farm Area, Nazirating Water Station.

The order prohibits the operation of drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), para-gliders, para-motors, powered hang gliders, hot air balloons, and micro-light aircraft over the designated areas. The directive has been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The administration stated that the restrictions are aimed at preventing unauthorized aerial surveillance or threats to the facility. Any violations will be treated as serious security breaches. Authorities have been empowered to intercept or neutralize any aerial objects operating unlawfully within the restricted zone.

The order remains in effect until further notice.