Dimapur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has opened a camp office in Kohima to keep a close watch on money laundering activities during the electioneering process for holding a free and fair assembly election in the state, the media cell of Nagaland chief electoral officer said in a release on Monday.

The ED’s sub-zonal office in Guwahati will closely monitor these activities.

The release said coordinated action will be taken if any instance of money laundering related to politically exposed persons, connected with political activities directly or indirectly, comes to light so that money/proceeds of crime connected with a scheduled offence do not get into political financing.

The public can register complaints on electoral malpractices to the ED’s control room at its camp office in Kohima at the contact number 8837470460, it said.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Nagaland has designated all officers and ranks of Nagaland police from DGP/AGDP/IGP/CP/SP up to the level of head constables and constables including Home Guards as election-related officials under Section 28A of the Representation of People Act 1951 till the completion of the elections to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly 2023, a notification said on Monday.

The police officials who are involved in any way in election-related arrangements and perform duties in connection with the conduct of the election are by law officers of the Election Commission, being deemed to be deputation to it, and are subject to its control, superintendence and discipline.

They are answerable to the Election Commission for any acts of commission or omission on their part while performing any election-related duties, the notification said.