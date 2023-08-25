DIMAPUR: Nagaland’s directorate of higher education has opened the online scholarship application portal for the academic year 2023-24.

The application portal will be operational from August 28 to October 31, 2023.

The directorate, on Friday (August 25), said the online scholarship application for post-matric scholarship for ST students as well as the state merit and research scholarship for the academic session 2023-24 will be active on Nagaland’s common scholarship portal https://scholarship.nagaland.gov.in.

Comprehensive guidelines and instructions for each scholarship scheme will be available on the portal, Nagaland’s directorate of higher education said.

The Nagaland’s directorate of higher education said only eligible students from empanelled educational institutions are allowed to apply.

Institutions can download the empanelment form from the official website https://highereducation.nagaland.gov.in.

It also informed that Nagaland higher education department has introduced revised guidelines for the state merit and research scholarship.

The revised guidelines are outlined in notification order No.HTE/TE/SCHO.21-8/2015, dated July 17th, 2023.

According to these updated guidelines, students can enter the scholarship scheme only in the first year of their course.

The deadline for online verification at the institution level has been fixed on November 30, 2023.

For students studying outside Nagaland and applying for the post-matric ST and state merit and research scholarship, the last date for submitting hard copies of applications and relevant documents is November 30, 2023, the directorate added.