KOHIMA: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) began its sit-in protest in front of its demolished office premises in the Nagaland capital from 9 am on Monday.

The sit-in demonstration began after expiry of the 24-hour ultimatum served by the student’s body to the State government to nab the culprits responsible for vandalizing its office building on wee hours of Saturday.

Addressing media persons in front of the vandalized office, NSF president Kegwayhun Tep said the decision to hold the sit-in protest was taken at a meeting on Sunday evening.

Although a verbal communication had been received from the investigating authorities with regard to the case, he pointed out that the federation was not satisfied with the progress of the investigation and therefore was going ahead with the protest.

He appealed to the federating and subordinate bodies as well as frontal organizations and all Nagas to extend support and cooperation to the federation.

On Naga Club owning the responsibility for the demolition, Tep replied that NSF was aware of this, but has not taken law into their own hands as the case was now under investigation.

He remarked until the final report of the probe was out, it would not be possible for him to conclusively say that the demolition was done by Naga Club.

On whether NSF was aware of the 45-day vacation notice served by Naga Club before the incident, he acknowledged that the federation had received the vacation notice, but that had expired long time back.

On the issue of NSF asking for a plot land to be transferred to its name, which was later denied after Naga Club asked the deputy commissioner to not issue the same, Tep clarified that they had the records that were already in public domain that the study body was the custodian of the heritage building and that it had always mentioned in its official documents that the building was a house of Naga people.

Meanwhile, the Maralui Karalimei Swijoikang (MKS) or the Maram Students Union of Senapati district in Manipur has condemned the ‘unlawful’ demolition of the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) Office HQ at Kohima by unknown miscreants.

In a press release issued from the office of the MKS, it expressed shock upon learning of the unlawful demolition of the NSF office.

Condemning the incident, MKS called it ‘a cowardly and unbecoming act in this day and age’.

MKS has appealed to the concerned authorities to look into the matter and book the culprits at the earliest and thus deliver justice.