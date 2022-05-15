The National People’s Party (NPP) is ready for alliance with other like-minded parties for the 2023 assembly elections in Nagaland.

This was informed by national general secretary of NPP and party’s in-charge for Nagaland – M Rameshwar Singh.

Singh said: He said “We have an alliance with BJP in Meghalaya and are open for one in Nagaland. We will be very happy to work with BJP.”

“We want to bring a turnaround in development in Nagaland and increase per capita income of Nagaland to bring peace and overall development in the state,” he said.

“We will ensure that all schemes and benefits which the Narendra Modi government is giving, reach Nagaland,” Singh said.

In Meghalaya, the BJP is a part of the MDA government led by NPP.

In Manipur, the NPP extended support to the newly-elected BJP government in the state.