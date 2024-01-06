Phek: NPF MLA Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu on Friday, criticising the Indian Government demanded a “logical conclusion” to the long-standing Naga political issue in Nagaland and criticised the delay in implementing the “Naga Accord”.

Speaking at the 65th general session of the Phek Student Union (PSU), Azo highlighted the frustration among Nagas regarding the stalled peace process.

He pointed to the Framework Agreement signed with the NSCN (I-M) in 2015 and the Agreed Positions with the WC, and NNPGs in 2017, emphasizing the understanding that major issues had been addressed.

Azo lamented the missed deadline of October 31, 2019, initially set for concluding the talks, accusing the government of “unnecessarily procrastinating” and failing to provide a roadmap or final solution.

He also expressed concern that the delay has fueled fragmentation, with the number of Naga political groups increasing from 16 in 2019 to 22 currently.

He reiterated the Nagas’ right to self-determination, stating that “sovereignty is the birthright of Nagas.”

He reaffirmed the Nagaland government’s willingness to step down if necessary to facilitate a smooth transition of power.