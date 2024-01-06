Guwahati: The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Guwahati railway station in Assam foiled multiple smuggling attempts, seizing gold, heroin, and illegal medical equipment.

In the first case, two gold biscuits weighing approximately 328 grams were confiscated from the Avadh Assam Express.

Altar Khan, identified as the smuggler, illegally brought the gold from Manipur, a neighbouring state.

Also Read: Assam: Illegal goat, pig farms demolished in Goalpara

In another instance, a joint operation led to the seizure of six packets of heroin from the Tripura Sundari Express.

The GRP and RPF apprehended Sagar Bardhan and Ravi Roy, suspected drug peddlers, for smuggling narcotics from Agartala.

Also Read: Assam: 35 students faint mysteriously in Ramkrishnanagar Vidyapith in Karimganj, Gunotsav called off

Further vigilance at the Kamakhya Railway Station resulted in the capture of Rahul Das and Niton Ali attempting to smuggle unauthorized medical equipment worth over Rs. 12 lakh.