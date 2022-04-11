Guwahati: A 15-member team of Nagaland legislators has left for Delhi to meet Union ministers and leaders of different political parties to seek an early solution to the Naga political issue.

The Parliamentary Committee of the assembly on Saturday in a meeting decided to send the team.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio chaired the meeting, which was also attended by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman TR Zeliang, co-convenor of the committee.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Neiba Kronu, who is the member secretary of the committee, said that the meeting was also attended by the two MPs from the state.

The meeting also reviewed the activities of the Parliamentary Committee since its formation in June last year.

The Parliamentary Committee has been holding consultative meetings with the tribal bodies and civil societies in the state to actively facilitate the Naga peace process, while also appealing to the negotiating groups to come together for a solution that is honourable, acceptable and transparent.

The Centre has been holding talks with NSCN (IM) and other groups to find a solution to the Naga political issue.