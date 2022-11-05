Dimapur: One person was caught by the public near Khermahal police point while he allegedly tried to molest a minor girl near Khermahal police point in Dimapur on Saturday evening.

According to the victim, she, along with her friend, was returning home after delivering a household item at a relative’s place at Lake View colony when the miscreant all of a sudden coming from the opposite side grabbed her and tried to take her away taking advantage of darkness.

There was no electricity in the area at the time of the incident.

When she shouted the miscreant covered her face with his hand, she said adding she then bit his hand.

On hearing her scream, the friend, who was walking a little ahead of her, also shouted. Then the miscreant tried to run away but the public caught him after a chase.

The public thrashed the miscreant and tied him to a post in the apartment where the victim’s friend resides before handing him over to the police.

The miscreant said he belongs to Motihari district of Bihar and works as a labourer in Dimapur.

Nagaland Police are investigating the case.