Dimapur: National Innovate, Integrate and Expand Trade Fair 2022 will be held at the NE Agri Expo complex, Dimapur, from November 3 to November 5.

The Business Association of Nagas, supported by the Union MSME ministry and in collaboration with the Nagaland government, will organise the three-day trade fair.

Participants will include companies and export/business promoting agencies of India, Nagaland-based entrepreneurs, Nagaland government departments and organisations promoting SMEs.

The organisers on Saturday said business summits/employer-employee, meet/networking and vendors display will be held alongside the event to deliberate business opportunities available in the region and plan the way forward.

They said food courts and cultural extravaganza every evening will add colour to the event.

The main objectives of the event are to build a business network amongst the entrepreneurs, to look at opportunities and explore the possibility of collaboration between government agencies and businesses, to introduce entrepreneurs to new products, technologies and business prospects and facilitate business to business (B2B) interactions.

It also aims to provide a platform for the promotion of local products and services of entrepreneurs and small-scale industries, to foster trade, commerce and cultural relations especially with ASEAN countries, to exhibit Nagaland’s potential and provide a window to the various business opportunities available in the state and to sensitise consumers about latest innovations in products and services of consumer durables, financial institutions and other organisations of trade and commerce.

The main highlights of the event will include a grand opening and closing ceremony, business summit on opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs, food court with exotic delicacies of Nagaland and Northeast India, and automobile showcase.

The business summit will discuss local employment, logistics, agri-tourism, business financing and promotion of ST and Women entrepreneurs and plan the way forward.

The expo will exhibit rich cultural and traditional performances and local talents.