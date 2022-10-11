Dimapur: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday assured that the JDU will fight for the rights of the Naga people.

Asserting that the party will always stand for solutions to the Naga problem, Kumar wondered why the Centre has not yet implemented the Framework Agreement signed in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former home minister Rajnath Singh with much fanfare in 2015.

“I do not know why the Centre is not doing this,” the JDU leader said. He stressed that the government of India should bring solutions to the Naga issue.

Kumar was here to attend the All Nagaland Bihari conference held to commemorate the 120th birth anniversary of Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan, also known as JP, at Dimapur district sports complex stadium.

On his arrival at the stadium, the Bihar CM paid floral tribute to Jaiprakash Narayan to mark his 120th birth anniversary.

He said he was happy to be in Nagaland on the Loknayak’s birth anniversary.

Highlighting the contributions of Jaiprakash Narayan to the freedom movement and development of India, Kumar said JP came to Nagaland in 1964 and stayed in the state till 1967. During that time, he said, the renowned socialist travelled extensively to different villages across the state as a member of Peace Mission to know the pulse of the Naga people on their movement for independence.

It was on his appeal that the ceasefire came into being in Nagaland, Kumar said.

“He came as a member of the Peace Mission and established the Nagaland Peace Centre,” he added.

Kumar said it is a matter of pride that the people of Nagaland remember and respect JP.

The Bihar CM assured to do everything possible for the development of the state.

Elaborating on how his government developed Bihar, Kumar said every household has been connected to electricity and water supply while hospitals, roads and educational institutions have witnessed a rapid transformation.

He urged the youths of Nagaland to visit Bihar to have a feel of the development taking place in the state.

Kumar was accompanied by JDU national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, party MPs and ministers from Bihar.

In his address, JDU president Singh asked what happened to BJP’s slogan “election for solution” before the 2018 Assembly election in Nagaland. He said the saffron party could not bring a solution to the Naga issue even after five years.

Singh assured to transform Nagaland like Bihar if the JDU gets the support and cooperation of the people of the state.

JDU Nagaland president NSN Lotha also spoke on the occasion.