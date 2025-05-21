Dimapur: Nagaland’s lone Lok Sabha MP on Wednesday, S Supongmeren Jamir, underscored the importance of accountability, unity, and humility among the Naga leaders to foster meaningful change in the state.

Jamir called upon the leaders of tribal hohos (bodies), NGOs, and civil society organisations to actively engage with their assigned responsibilities to ensure development.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He was speaking at a community ambulance distribution programme at 5th Mile, Chumoukedima. Four ambulances were distributed under the MP local area development scheme (MPLADS) during the program.

Highlighting the challenges of an opposition-less government in Nagaland, Jamir said democracy suffers in such a system and urged civil society organisations and NGOs to play a guiding and watchdog role in such a scenario.

Jamir also appealed for a collective effort to safeguard Naga identity, culture, and rights while resisting external pressures.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Jamir also sought advice from the tribal leaders on issues of the state to be presented in the Parliament.

In his address as the special guest, Dimapur DC Tinojongshi Chang appreciated the MP’s initiative in fulfilling a long-standing community need for ambulances, made possible through MPLADS.

Reflecting on his first meeting with the MP during his posting as extra assistant commissioner in 2003, Chang lauded Jamir’s consistent humility and commitment to public service.

He described Dimapur as a “mini Nagaland” and called on all communities in the district to live in unity and cooperation.

The four community ambulances were handed over to tribal hohos – Ao Senden Mokokchung, Chakhroma Public Organisation Chumoukedima, Eastern Naga Public Union Dimapur and Western Sumi Hoho – during the programme.

Representatives of the recipient organisations lauded the MP for his commitment to grassroots people, calling him a leader who walks the talk.

The ambulance distribution was part of a broader initiative to enhance emergency health response and accessibility across the state.