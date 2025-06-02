Dimapur: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) on Tuesday said there is a risk of a flash flood over watersheds and neighbourhoods in the low-lying areas as heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds may sweep several places across the state in the coming days.

The NSDMA also said Surface runoff/inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas due to the expected rainfall occurrence.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

It asked all district disaster management authorities (DDMAs) are advised to stay alert and issue necessary advisories to avoid mishaps in their respective districts.

In case of emergency, citizens may call the state emergency operations centre 1070 (toll free number), 112 (ERSS extension for disaster management) or 0370-2291120/22.

Meanwhile, several remote villages in Kiphire district have been completely cut off following damage to a vital road due to a major landslide triggered by heavy rainfall over the past several days.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

International Border Area Peoples Welfare Organisation chief functionary N Apong said the route connecting Mimi village with Khongka, Betang, Mutingkhong, Lofukhong, Hakumuti, and Khaha, has been rendered impassable due to landslides and overflowing streams.

He said villagers in Mimi and surrounding areas have been forced to resort to a makeshift bamboo bridge to cross a swelling river.

A cemented bridge, regularly used by two-wheelers and forming a vital link between Mimi and Pungro, was washed away after incessant rains.

The bridge served as a crucial shorter route during rainy and in dry seasons when the river’s water level subsides.

Apong said the disruption has caused immense hardship, leaving villagers without access to essential services such as healthcare, markets, and emergency support.

The IBAPWO appealed to the government for immediate on-ground assessment and restoration of the damaged road. It also called for providing relief materials and formulation of long-term infrastructure solutions to mitigate such recurring vulnerabilities.