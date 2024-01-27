Guwahati: The completion of Nagaland’s Dimapur-Kohima new Broad Gauge line connectivity project is a significant achievement for the Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) and the Indian Railways network.

The breakthrough of Tunnel Number-4, measuring 1,319 meters in length, is a major milestone in the second phase of the project and is considered crucial for connecting the state’s capital Kohima with the rest of the nation through the railway network.

The construction of the tunnel faced challenges such as continuous rainfall since April 2022 and poor soil quality, leading to squeezing and sliding at Portal-2. The involvement of the Geological Survey of India and an independent consultant was crucial in addressing these challenges.

The New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM) was employed for underground excavation and despite the obstacles, the average rate of excavation reached 41.25 meters per month.

The final breakthrough of Tunnel Number 4 marks the completion of 1,168 meters of underground excavation, with the final lining targeted for completion in May 2024.

The overall Dimapur-Kohima new Broad Gauge line project spans 82.5 kilometres, with 2.75 kilometres in Assam and 79.75 kilometres in Nagaland.

The project includes the construction of eight new stations and various bridges, road over bridges, road under bridges and tunnels. The total cost of the project is estimated to be Rs 6,663 crore.

Once completed, the new rail connectivity is expected to have positive implications for the northeastern states.

It will facilitate the transportation of food grains, automobiles, and other goods to the hill state at a more affordable cost, benefiting the local population.

The improved connectivity is likely to boost the economy of the region, demonstrating the Indian Railways’ commitment to transforming the northeastern states through various railway line projects, including capital connectivity projects.