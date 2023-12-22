Dimapur: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Jayanti was observed in Raj Bhavan Kohima in the presence of Nagaland governor La Ganesan, adviser to Nagaland chief minister Abu Metha, Task Force of Music and Arts Nagaland officials, Rattle and Hum Music Society and others.

In his address, Ganesan expressed his happiness in celebrating the legacy of a man who left an unforgettable mark on the political scenario of our country.

He called Vajpayee a visionary leader who understood the importance of inclusive governance and worked tirelessly to bridge the gap between different ideologies and communities.

Ganesan reminded the gathering to reflect on the values of integrity, perseverance, and a deep commitment to the welfare of the nation that Vajpayee stood for.

He hoped that the late PM’s legacy would serve everyone as a guiding light, reminding us of the power of unity and the ability to rise above differences to work towards a common goal and a more harmonious India.

Adviser to CM Metha reminisced about Vajpayee’s three-day visit to Nagaland during his third term as PM.

Metha said Vajpayee was one of the first PMs to recognise the unique identity and history of the Nagas.

His commitment to the Naga people and his developmental initiatives in the state won many Naga hearts during his visit, he added. Artist Vineizoto Tase was also felicitated by the governor at the programme for his artwork of Vajpayee.