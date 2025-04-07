Guwahati: It’s a story of brotherhood that refuses to be broken by barbed wire. Over 2 lakh members of the Khiamniungan Naga community—spread across the Indo-Myanmar border—are standing united against the proposed border fencing and the suspension of the Free Movement Regime (FMR).

Their message is clear: this is not just a political decision. It’s a threat to their culture, survival, and identity.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Khiamniungan Nagas, an indigenous Naga tribe, have long lived across the international boundary, with villages nestled in the remote hills of eastern Nagaland, and the adjoining Naga Self-Administered Zone (SAZ) in Myanmar’s Sagaing Region.

Known for their slate-roofed hilltop homes that once earned them the British nickname “Kalyo-Kengnyu” or “slate-house dwellers,” their heritage is rich with traditions like the Miu and Tsokum festivals, which celebrate kinship and harvest.

But despite their resilience, the Khiamniungans are among the most marginalized communities in Nagaland. In India, they face chronic underdevelopment in healthcare, education, and infrastructure. In Myanmar, the situation is far worse.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Myanmar Side: No state, no services

The Khiamniungan villages in Myanmar, located in the largely neglected SAZ, are virtually cut off from state support. With only two doctors for a population of around 1.3 lakh, people often risk dangerous cross-border treks to India for even basic medical help. Schools are in ruins, illiteracy is rampant, and electricity is non-existent. After dark, villages sink into silence, disconnected from the outside world.

Their lives revolve around subsistence farming—growing rice, millet, and maize with rudimentary tools and no institutional aid. A pest outbreak in 2017 destroyed over a thousand acres of paddy, sparking a food crisis that underscored their extreme vulnerability.

For generations, the Khiamniungans in Myanmar have depended on India—not just as a neighbor, but as a lifeline. Salt, medicine, clothing, and education came from across the border. That access was possible because of the FMR.

Free Movement Regime: A Humanitarian Bridge

The Free Movement Regime allowed people from select communities to cross the Indo-Myanmar border within a 16-kilometre radius without a visa or passport. It recognized the cultural and ethnic continuum between communities split by colonial-era boundaries. For the Khiamniungans, the FMR was not a privilege—it was a necessity.

India, acknowledging these deep ties, maintained a humanitarian posture for decades. However, the recent suspension of the FMR has abruptly cut off this connection. Compounding the crisis is the proposed fencing of the Indo-Myanmar border—a move that threatens to divide families, disrupt survival systems, and fracture a people bound by blood and history.

April 3: A Unified Voice

On April 3, a mass rally was held at the International Trade Centre (ITC) in Noklak district. Over 3,000 people from both sides of the border gathered in a show of solidarity, raising their voices against the border fencing and FMR suspension. The event, organized by the Khiamniungan Tribal Council (KTC), marked a rare moment of cross-border unison.

From Lahe-Khamti—including Khiamniungan villages beyond the Chindwin River in Myanmar—to Noklak in India, people came together under a shared identity. They submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the government to suspend the fencing project and reinstate the 2018 FMR guidelines.

“We trace our origins to Khiamngan at Noklak. From Lahe-Khamti to Noklak, we are one people—united by soul, blood, ancestry, culture, and kinship. These arbitrary borders cannot divide us,” the memorandum reads.

Not a Security Threat, But an Asset

While national security is a legitimate concern, the Khiamniungan leaders argue that fencing is not the answer. In fact, it could backfire. “Fencing may not address core issues like insurgency or illicit trade. Isolation breeds unrest. Connectivity fosters trust,” the KTC noted.

They argue that a functional FMR, combined with local vigilance and community cooperation, can serve India’s security interests far better than a wall of wires.

The border areas are already hotspots of insurgent activity. In September 2023, clashes between factions like NSCN-IM and NSCN-K claimed lives and displaced families. With no police or administrative presence in the SAZ, the vacuum is often filled by underground outfits. The youth—disillusioned, uneducated, and unemployed—are particularly vulnerable.

Fencing the border will not neutralize these threats. But empowering local communities to act as India’s sentinels might.

Living Borders: India’s Human Frontline

In an emotional appeal, the Khiamniungans called themselves the “living borders” of India—people who, through sheer will and loyalty, stand as human sentinels at the nation’s edge.

“Fencing is not a solution, but unity and loyalty of the heart is. We are proud to be part of India. We wish to guard its borders not with barbed wire, but with love, trust, and commitment,” the memorandum said.

What the Community Demands

The Khiamniungan Tribal Council has clearly stated its core demands: immediate suspension of the border fencing project due to its potential to fragment villages and families, disrupt their culture, and increase their vulnerability; the re-establishment of the 2018 Free Movement Regime allowing visa-free travel up to 16 kilometers across the border; and recognition of the divisive nature of border pillars 139 (Thongsonyu) to 146 (ITC Dan), which sever historically unified communities.

Further, they insist on prior consultation with local tribal councils before any border-related policies are implemented. The Council emphasizes that these demands are not a rejection of governance or security, but rather a plea to be recognized as active partners in both, as concerned and contributing citizens dedicated to protection.

A Call for Compassionate Policy

The Khiamniungan story is not just a tribal issue. It’s a test of how a rising power like India treats its most remote and loyal citizens. It’s about whether security can coexist with dignity, and whether borders can be managed without erasing communities.

India has long been celebrated for its diversity, its inclusive democracy, and its ability to hold together a mosaic of languages, religions, and cultures. The Khiamniungan plea offers an opportunity to uphold those values at the edge of the map.