Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Nagaland.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and a Project Assistant (PA) in a Research Project funded by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, New Delhi, Govt. of India under Chips to startup (C2S) scheme.

Name of posts :

Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Project Assistant (PA)

No. of posts :

Junior Research Fellow (JRF) : 1

Project Assistant (PA) : 1

Essential Educational Qualification:

a) JRF : M.E./M.Tech. in VLSI Systems / Microelectronics and VLSI Design / Electronics and Communication Engineering with at least 65% marks or 6.5 CGPA (on a scale of 10).

b) PA : B.E./B.Tech. Electronics and Communication Engineering / Computer Science and Engineering with at least 65% marks or 6.5 CGPA (on a scale of 10)

Desirables :

a) JRF :

(1) Candidate should have GATE/NET qualification.

(2) Candidate should have experience in Verilog coding with system implementation of logic circuits on FPGA Boards.

b) PA : Candidate should have GATE qualification. Candidate should have experience in programming language like C/C++/Python etc.

Salary :

a) JRF : Rs.37,000/- per month + 8% HRA

b) PA : Rs.15,000/- per month including HRA

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 27th November 2023 from 9 AM onwards in Administrative Block, NIT Nagaland, Chumukedima, Dimapur – 797103

How to apply :

Candidates having appropriate qualifications in relevant subject/specialization with consistently good academic records and experience may send their application (advance copy) in the prescribed format with all supporting documents and CV by email to madhu@nitnagaland.ac.in.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here