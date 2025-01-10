Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Field Investigator in ICSSR Vision Viksit Bharat@2047 Scheme Funded Research Project entitled “Strategic Implementation of NEP 2020 at the Higher Education Level in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Sikkim.” Nagaland University is the 13th Central University and the only Central University in Nagaland. It came into being on the Act of Parliament of India and got the assent of the President of India on 20th October 1989 as THE NAGALAND UNIVERSITY ACT 1989 (No. 35 of 1989) and came into force as in THE GAZETTE OF INDIA EXTRAORDINARY PART-II SECTION-1 in October 1989 which sees publishing under the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), New Delhi. The University came into being on September 6, 1994 having jurisdiction over the entire state of Nagaland. Prior to this, Nagaland was in the catchment area of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), with Kohima where one of the campuses of NEHU along with SASRD-Medziphema was present. With the establishment of Nagaland University, the two erstwhile campuses inherited from NEHU as well as the colleges under affiliation of it fell within the jurisdiction of Nagaland University.

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications : M.Ed. (Or) M.A(Education) with minimum 55% marks

UGC-NET passed

Have good Computer Skills

Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application containing covering letter, detailed CV including educational qualifications, valid email id and contact number etc to [email protected]

Last date of receiving applications is 20-01-2025

Shortlisted Candidates will be informed about the time of interview by mail/ mobile

The interview list will also be uploaded on the university website

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here