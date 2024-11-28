Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or jobs in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Assistant and Field Investigator for the project entitled “Impact of highway development on Agriculture, Market Dynamics and Livelihoods in the hilly region of Nagaland”. Nagaland University, the 13th Central University and the only Central University in Nagaland established based on the Act of Parliament of India and it also received the assent of the President of India on 20th October 1989 as THE NAGALAND UNIVERSITY ACT 1989 (No. 35 of 1989) and came into force as notified in THE GAZETTE OF INDIA EXTRAORDINARY PART-II SECTION-1 in October 1989 published by the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), New Delhi. The University came into being on September 6, 1994 having jurisdiction over the entire state of Nagaland. Prior to this, Nagaland had been in the catchment area of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), with Kohima designated as one of the campuses of NEHU along with SASRD Medziphema. With the establishment of Nagaland University, the two erstwhile campuses inherited from NEHU as well as the colleges affiliated to it also fell within the jurisdiction of Nagaland University.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Ph.D/Postgraduate in RDP/Agricultural Extension/Agricultural Economics/Economics discipline with a minimum of 55% marks

Salary : Rs. 37000/- per month as per ICSSR norms

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Postgraduate in a Social science discipline with minimum of 55% marks

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month as per ICSSR norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 10th December 2024

Time of interview is at 11:00 A.M

The venue is in the School Conference Hall, School of Agricultural Sciences, Nagaland University, Medziphema Campus -797106 (Nagaland)

How to apply :

Candidates are required to bring with them for the interview the documents supporting their educational qualification and experiences in original with one set photocopies also to be retained by the institution.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here