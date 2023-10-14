Nagaland Jobs Nagaland University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the position of CRS Project Fellow (Junior) – I / II to work on the Collaborative Research Scheme (CRS) project entitled “Metallic Spin-Liquid Behavior and Anomalous Hall Effect in Geometrically Frustrated Pyrochlore Nanoparticles” supported by UGC-DAE CSR, Mumbai.

Name of post : CRS Project Fellow (Junior) – I /II

No. of posts : 1

Salary :

Rs. 14,000 + HRA (09%) for Junior-I

(or)

Rs. 31,000+ HRA (09 %) For Junior – II

Qualification :

1. M.Sc. in Physics (not earlier than 3 years) with a minimum of 55 % marks from a recognized Institute or University as a full-time student for CRS Project Fellow (Junior)- I. Specialization in Condensed Matter Physics is desirable.

2. In addition to the above, Candidates with a valid JEST/GATE/ NET- JRF / Lectureship/UGC-CSIR NET JRF/Lectureship + Ph.D. registration under the supervision of the Principal Investigator may be placed as under CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-II.

How to apply : Candidates may email their application along with their recent curriculum vitae to
the email address ysundar@nagalanduniversity.ac.in.

Last date for applying is October 25, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

