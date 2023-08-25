Applications are invited for various project based positions in Nagaland University.
Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Research Fellow under ICAR funded project -All India Coordinated Research Project on Fruits.
Name of post : Senior Research Fellow
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Master Degree in Horticulture (Fruits Science) with 4 years B.Sc(Ag) Hon’s/ B.Sc (Horti) Hon’s degree
Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 14th September 2023 at 1:00 P.M at Conference Hall, School of Agricultural Sciences, Nagaland University, Medziphema campus, Nagaland.
How to apply : Candidates are required to bring with them the documents supporting their educational qualification and experiences in original with one set photocopies to be retained by the institution
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here