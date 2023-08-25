Nagaland Jobs Nagaland University

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Research Fellow under ICAR funded project -All India Coordinated Research Project on Fruits.

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master Degree in Horticulture (Fruits Science) with 4 years B.Sc(Ag) Hon’s/ B.Sc (Horti) Hon’s degree

Also Read : Assam CM goes on exciting ‘midnight rendezvous’ trip

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 14th September 2023 at 1:00 P.M at Conference Hall, School of Agricultural Sciences, Nagaland University, Medziphema campus, Nagaland.

Also Read : 10 interesting facts about ISRO’s solar mission Aditya L1

How to apply : Candidates are required to bring with them the documents supporting their educational qualification and experiences in original with one set photocopies to be retained by the institution

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in