Applications are invited for various project based positions in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Research Fellow under ICAR funded project -All India Coordinated Research Project on Fruits.

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master Degree in Horticulture (Fruits Science) with 4 years B.Sc(Ag) Hon’s/ B.Sc (Horti) Hon’s degree

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 14th September 2023 at 1:00 P.M at Conference Hall, School of Agricultural Sciences, Nagaland University, Medziphema campus, Nagaland.

How to apply : Candidates are required to bring with them the documents supporting their educational qualification and experiences in original with one set photocopies to be retained by the institution

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here