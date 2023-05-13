Nagaland Jobs : Nagaland University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant under a Research Project funded by the Indian Council of Social Science

Research (ICSSR), Ministry of Education, New Delhi. The title of the project is “Perceived stigma and psychological distress among people with alcohol use disorders in Nagaland: Role of gratitude intervention”.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Ph.D/M.Phil./Post graduate in social science discipline with minimum 55% marks.

Fellowship/remuneration: As per ICSSR norms

How to apply : Candidates may send their application along with bio-data and contact details (Mobile number and email ID are must) on plain paper in the following email ID: imlisongla@nagalanduniversity.ac.in by 25th May 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

