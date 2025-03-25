Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Nagaland University Kohima Nagaland.

Nagaland University Kohima Campus Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Interns, Project Attendant and Driver under IBITF sponsored project entitled “Integrated Common Application Platform for Boosting Employment and Business Opportunities in Nagaland.” Nagaland University is a Central University altogether established in the state of Nagaland by an Act of Parliament by the Government of India in 1989. The headquarter is at Lumami, Zunheboto, and also other campuses are spread across the state – at Kohima, and Medziphema. The Kohima campus is spread altogether over 240 acres and is located at Meriema, which is around 10 kms from the city center. Kohima campus houses 16 departments and also 2 centres, and caters to around 300 Under-Grad, 1000 Post-Grad and Doctorols students, and Research Scholars. Nagaland University was altogether established in 1994 as a Central University by Act of Parliament, Govt. of India vide No. 35 of 1089. The University is comprised of Six Schools, Forty two Departments and also Six UGC approved Centres. Out of these 42 Departments, 14 Departments and 4 Centres are situated at Lumami Headquarter, 11 Departments and 2 centres are in Meriema campus, 12 Departments of Agricultural Sciences are in Medziphema campus, and 5 Departments of Engineering courses are located in the temporary campus at Dimapur. Presently, four Departments, viz., Geology, Botany, Zoology and Chemistry are altogether supported by DST-FIST programme. Botany department is supported by UGC – Special Assistance Programme

Name of post : Interns

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : BTech / BE in CSE / IT

Name of post : Project Attendant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 10th pass

Salary : Rs. 10,000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may may come for Walk-in-Interview altogether on 07.04.25 at 1:30 P.M. The venue is in the Department of CSE, SET, Nagaland University, Kohima,Meriema, Nagaland- 797004

How to apply :

Applicants may appear for the interview with CVs, original and also self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here