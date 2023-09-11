Applications are invited for various administrative positions in ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region (ICAR RCNEH) Nagaland Centre.

ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region (ICAR RCNEH) Nagaland Centre is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional-I on a purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Young Professional-I

No. of posts : 1

Monthly emoluments (Rs) : Rs. 25000.00

Also Read : Heartwarming moments of the G20 summit in Delhi

Essential qualifications : Bachelors degree in Agriculture

Desirable : Specialization/working experience in soil analysis, data collection farm activities and computer knowledge

Age Limit : 21-42 years (relaxation as per rule)

Also Read : 10 lesser known facts about the Konark Wheel

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 26th September 2023 at the Office of Sr. Scientist & Head, KVK Longleng, ICAR Nagaland Centre at 10.00AM onwards.

How to apply : Candidates should bring their resume in the prescribed format (attached) along with original and attested copies of documents related to qualification, age, experience, caste, recent passport size photographs, copies of research publication and other credential etc.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here