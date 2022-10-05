Applications are invited for various project based positions under Central Council for Research in Homeopathy

The Clinical Research Unit for Homeopathy, Dimapur, a unit for Central Council for Research in Homeopathy is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (Homeo) purely on contract basis.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (Homeo)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Degree in Homeopathy from a recognized University / Institute

ii) Enrolment on the Central Register of CCH or State Board of Homeopathy

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- (Consolidated) plus HRA as per rules

Age : Not exceeding 35 years as on the date of interview

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 12th October 2022 in Clinical Research Unit for Homeopathy, AYUSH Building, Opp. Office of the Chief Medical Officer, Medical Colony, Dimapur (Nagaland)-797112. Reporting time is from 9:30 AM to 10 AM

How to apply : Candidates may attend the interview along with the application in the format attached as Annexure-I with self-attested photocopies and original certificates of qualification, experience, marksheets, birth certificate, passport size photograph

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here