Nagaland Jobs : Apply for Teaching Faculty & Junior Technical Assistant vacancies in NIELIT Dimapur

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Dimapur

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Dimapur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teaching Faculties and Junior Technical

Assistants.

Name of post : Teaching Faculty (Hardware & Networking)

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs. 20,000-Rs. 25,000

Qualification : B. E/ B.Tech in CSE/ IT or MCA/ MSc (IT) with minimum 2nd class/ DOEACC ‘B’ Level

(C grade)

Experience: Minimum 2 years in relevant field

Name of post : Teaching Faculty (IoT)

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs. 20,000-Rs. 25,000

Qualification : B. E/ B.Tech in CSE/ IT or MCA/ MSc (IT) with minimum 2nd class/ DOEACC ‘B’ Level

(C grade)

Name of post : Junior Technical Assistant (Graphic Designer)

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs. 16,000-Rs. 18,000

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Multimedia

OR

O Level with 3 years’ experience/ A Level/ BSc IT/ BCA/ Engineering Diploma having qualified not less than 200 hours of relevant recognized certification

Also Read : Assam : Top 5 insta-worthy or Instgrammable cafes of Guwahati

Name of post : Junior Technical Assistant (Video Editor)

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs. 16,000-Rs. 18,000

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Multimedia

OR

O Level with 3 years’ experience/ A Level/ BSc IT/ BCA/ Engineering Diploma having qualified not less than 200 hours of relevant recognized certification

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be conducted on 28.03.2023 from 10:00 AM onwards at NIELIT Dimapur

Also Read : Chaitra Navratri 2023 : 9 powerful baby boy names inspired by Maa Durga or Goddess Durga

How to apply : Candidates should first register their names in the following Google Form on or before 27th March 2023, 2:00 PM.

In case the candidate wishes to apply for more than one position, a separate application form for each position has to be filled out and submitted.

Registration Form Link: https://bit.ly/nielitdimapur

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here