Applications are invited for 10 vacant positions in College of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry, Jalukie, Nagaland.
The College of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry, Jalukie, Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 10 vacant positions of Assistant Professors.
Name of post : Assistant Professor
No. of posts : 10
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Veterinary Microbiology/Animal Biotechnology : 1
- Veterinary Surgery & Radiology : 2
- Veterinary Pharmacology & Toxicology : 1
- Animal Genetic & Breeding : 1
- Veterinary & Animal Husbandry Extension Education : 1
- Livestock Products Technology : 1
- Animal Nutrition : 1
- Livestock Farm Complex : 1
- Veterinary Anatomy : 1
Essential qualification: M.V.Sc. degree and NET in relevant discipline.
Desirable : Experience in teaching.
How to apply : Candidates should bring application and bio-data in the prescribed format along with 2 photographs, original and attested photo copies of certificates regarding qualifications, experience, etc. and NOC from the last employer (if already employed). A copy of the duly filled in application form should be submitted through mail at covsccauialukie@yahoo.com on or before 5th October, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here