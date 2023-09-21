Applications are invited for 10 vacant positions in College of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry, Jalukie, Nagaland.

The College of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry, Jalukie, Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 10 vacant positions of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 10

Discipline wise vacancies :

Veterinary Microbiology/Animal Biotechnology : 1

Veterinary Surgery & Radiology : 2

Veterinary Pharmacology & Toxicology : 1

Animal Genetic & Breeding : 1

Veterinary & Animal Husbandry Extension Education : 1

Livestock Products Technology : 1

Animal Nutrition : 1

Livestock Farm Complex : 1

Veterinary Anatomy : 1

Essential qualification: M.V.Sc. degree and NET in relevant discipline.

Desirable : Experience in teaching.

How to apply : Candidates should bring application and bio-data in the prescribed format along with 2 photographs, original and attested photo copies of certificates regarding qualifications, experience, etc. and NOC from the last employer (if already employed). A copy of the duly filled in application form should be submitted through mail at covsccauialukie@yahoo.com on or before 5th October, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here