Guwahati: A man was arrested by the police for allegedly murdering his wife in Chümoukedima, Nagaland on Sunday.

The incident of domestic violence took place in the Thilixu Village, under the Chümoukedima district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The 38-year-old man, Kughato Yeptho, allegedly killed his 34-year-old wife on Sunday.

According to police reports, the incident occurred around 5 pm, following a heated altercation between the couple.

Yeptho allegedly attacked his wife with a machete, inflicting deep cut marks on her back.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police apprehended Yeptho, who was found in a state of shock and took him into custody.

While some reports suggest that Yeptho surrendered himself at Diphupar Police Station, police have confirmed that he is currently in their custody.

The police are conducting further investigations into the case, which has sent shockwaves through the community.

The couple had recently gotten married, locals said.