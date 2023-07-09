DIMAPUR: Officials of the Nagalandpolice in Kohima seized heroin worth around Rs 66.67 lakh.

The heroin consignment was seized at the inter-state check gate at Khuzama in Kohima district of Nagaland.

The Nagaland police also arrested two persons in this connection with the seizure.

Nagaland police, in a statement on Sunday, informed that police personnel manning the Khuzama inter-state check gate on July 7, while conducting routine checking, intercepted a vehicle (Maruti Gypsy NL-06-2726) where the contraband weighing 635 grams was concealed in 55 soap cases.

The value of the seized contraband in the national market is estimated to be around Rs 66.67 lakh, the Nagaland police statement said.

The two arrested persons have been identified as Zingshowung Muilung (43) and Varengam Awungshi (36).

Both the arrested individuals are residents of Ukhrul district in Manipur.

The vehicle, in which the heroin consignment was transported, was also seized by the Nagaland police.

A case under NDPS Act has been registered at the Khuzama police station in Nagaland.