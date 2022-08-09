KOHIMA: Ahead of the Independence Day, suspected militants belonging to NSCN-KYA and ULFA-I carried out almost simultaneous attacks on Assam Rifles troopers in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

In Nagaland, the militants attacked Assam Rifles troopers at Dan Pangsha area in Noklak district of Nagaland along the India-Myanmar border.

Following this, a heavy gunbattle broke out between the Assam Rifles troopers and the militants in the area.

“Thus far, no casualty in the incident has been reported,” informed deputy commissioner of Noklak district in Nagaland – Hiazu Meru.

In Arunachal Pradesh, Assam Rifles troopers came under attack by militants at Pangsau Pass along the Indo-Myanmar border in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The insurgents fired on a patrolling team of Assam Rifles.

“An incident of firing on Assam Rifles troops by militant groups from across the Indo Myanmar border took place early morning in the general area of Tirap and Changlang district, Tezpur-based defence spokesperson Lt Col A S Walia said.

The Assam Rifles troops were undertaking enhanced patrolling activities in view of heightened vigil for Independence Day, he said.

“A junior commissioned officer sustained an injury in his hand,” the spokesman added.

Changlang SP Mihin Gambo said firing was reported from the Pangsau Pass area this morning.

“It is immediately not known which insurgent groups were involved in the attack,” SP Gambo said.

Meanwhile, security forces have launched a massive operation along the Indo-Myanmar border in Changlang district.

Recently, Assam Rifles have carried out massive operations against the insurgent groups in Tirap, Longding and Changlang regions of Arunachal Pradesh and managed to nab several NSCN cadres.

Pangsau Pass area is one of the remotest areas in Arunachal Pradesh and shares boundary with Myanmar.

Most of the insurgent groups of the Northeast have set up their camps in the jungles of Myanmar and sneak into Arunachal Pradesh through jungle routes.