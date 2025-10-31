Guwahati: The Nagaland government has reaffirmed its commitment to continue discussions on the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA), a long-standing demand of the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO), while emphasizing that the initiative must operate within the framework of Article 371(A) of the Constitution.

Government spokesperson and minister KG Kenye said the FNTA talks have entered a “new and delicate phase,” requiring “utmost coordination and understanding” among all stakeholders, including the ENPO and the Eastern Nagaland Legislators’ Union (ENLU).

Kenye told reporters on Thursday, “It has been a year since we clarified that this cannot remain a bilateral dialogue between the ENPO and the Ministry of Home Affairs. The process must be trilateral, involving the state government as well.”

The minister said the state Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, regards the FNTA issue as one concerning Nagaland’s geopolitical territory, adding that every citizen has the right to stay informed.

He noted that the government has extensively consulted public representatives and organisations to prepare recommendations that both sides could accept once the FNTA is established.

Clarifying the government’s stance, Kenye emphasized that the FNTA would not become a Union Territory, a Sixth Schedule area, or a revival of the 1960s Regional Council.

Instead, it would follow a “new model” under Article 371(A), which grants special status to Nagaland.

“While we aim to address the aspirations of our eastern brothers, the state cannot relinquish its responsibilities. Whatever structure the FNTA takes, it will remain an integral part of Nagaland,” he said.

According to Kenye, the Centre has returned the state’s proposal for further review, requesting additional input from the ENPO.

The Cabinet also noted “a communication gap” between the ENLU and ENPO, which has caused confusion on key points.

“Leaders from the eastern region must consult internally before sending proposals. Submitting recommendations without full consensus could create setbacks,” he warned.

Kenye identified departmental management as a primary challenge for the FNTA framework. “Departments like Power depend almost entirely on central funding. The new authority would struggle to manage these without adequate resources,” he said, adding that similar concerns apply to Health, School Education, and Higher Education, which may initially remain under state oversight.

The minister also cautioned against ENPO relying on “unmandated bodies” during negotiations, stating that formal talks must occur only between governments and elected representatives.

Reaffirming the state’s position, Kenye said the government will continue its efforts to resolve the issue without compromising Nagaland’s territorial integrity, and urged the ENPO and ENLU to work together with unity and transparency.

The ENPO, representing eight tribes across six eastern districts, has demanded a separate state since 2010, citing decades of neglect.

It later agreed to explore an autonomous arrangement under the FNTA framework. Last year, the organisation boycotted both the Lok Sabha and urban local body elections to press its demands.

The ENPO has said it will review the FNTA arrangement after ten years and will pursue any unresolved matters through democratic and political means.

The organisation has also insisted that no agreement would be signed without clear guarantees of financial, legislative, and executive autonomy.