Dimapur: The Nagaland government has planned to reshuffle and rationalise doctors and medical officers of the state with transfers and postings limited to three years, following a similar pattern to the administration and police department.

Disclosing this at a review meeting of Dimapur district hospital, health and family welfare minister P Paiwang Konyak underlined the need for medical practitioners to be willing to serve anywhere in the state, according to an official report on Monday.

Konyak also said he would not entertain transfer and posting-related letters.

The minister also announced plans to convert the Dimapur district hospital into a referral hospital. This transformation is aimed at catering to the healthcare needs of other district hospitals in the state besides Dimapur district.

Konyak assured improvements in infrastructure, manpower and other essential areas of the hospital. He also assured appointment of top doctors and super specialists in the hospital in the near future.

Acknowledging the dedication of doctors and medical staff of Dimapur district hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic, Konyak assured the posting of a forensic expert and the strengthening of manpower as a priority in the hospital.

The review meeting was attended by medical officials, doctors from the directorate of health and family welfare and Dimapur deputy commissioner Sachin Jaiswal.