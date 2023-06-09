GUWAHATI: Assam is prepared to handle situation if Covid-19 strikes again.

This was stated by State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Saturday.

He said this after virtually attending a review meeting Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The minister chaired a review meeting via video conferencing with the health ministers of all states on Saturday in view of increasing Covid-19 cases in the country.

He asked them to stay alert and remain prepared for the management of the disease.

Interacting with media after the meeting, the State Health Minister said, “States like Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra are reporting a high number of Covid cases.

“In the light of previous experiences, it was discussed how coronavirus spreads to different states.

“All states have been asked to maintain strict watch on the situation.”

He further said, “Assam is prepared to handle the situation if Covid-19 strikes again.

“In the past three months, there were only two Covid-positive cases in the State.

“The patients were kept under home isolation and they recovered within 3-4 days.

“Precautionary measures are being taken.

“There is no need to panic but we have to remain alert,” he added.

According to sources, India reported 6,050 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours while the active caseload stood at 28,303 on Friday.

Nagaland minister prescribes medicines to de-stress one’s soul

KOHIMA: Nagaland’s popular minister Temjen Imna Along this time, has come up with an innovative post that not only promotes Nagaland’s tourism but also gives a way to overcome stress from the daily hustle and bustle of modern lives.

On World Health Day, the Nagaland minister has ‘prescribed’ medicines ‘to de-stress your soul’.

Basically, he is hinting that one can not only escape the hustle and bustle of the metropolitan city but also can de-stress with a trip to mesmerizing Nagaland.

“Yes! We know you are stressed due to your Daily Hustle. It’s time to take some medicines, some real medicines. One pill every day after Breakfast for one week. Prescribed by your own Temjen. You can consult him if you wish to de-stress your soul,” the Nagaland minister wrote in his official Twitter handle.

Manipur: Veteran Communist dies at 87, body handed over to RIMS for medical research

IMPHAL: Rajkumar Sanajaobat, a senior comrade of the Communist Party of India, Manipur State Council died at the age of 87 on Saturday evening at 5 am at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, (RIMS) Imphal.

He was also a former journalist of a local vernacular ‘Kholao’.

The body of Rajkumar Sanajaobat was brought from the RIMS and again handed over to the RIMS Anatomy Department after being paid floral tributes on his lifeless body at the CPI/MSC office in Imphal in the afternoon.

Notably, he had pledged to donate his whole body after his death to medical students.

As per pledging to the RIMS authorities on 2016, November 28 to donate his body for medical research, the body of RK Sanajaoba has been handed over to the concerned authorities fulfilling his pledges, M Joykumar Luwang, Assistant Secretary of the CPI/MSC said.

The donation of the whole body after death for the purpose of medical research and education is important for helping medical students and researchers to understand the human body, and for the advancement of science.

Kiren Rijiju’s car meets with accident, minister safe: J-K Police

SRINAGAR: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju’s car met with a minor accident in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Police said while going from Jammu to Srinagar by road, the Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju’s car met with a minor accident.

A loaded truck collided with Rijiju’s vehicle.

“No injuries happened to anyone and the Minister was driven safely to his destination,” police added.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Saturday visited Jammu and Kashmir to attend the inauguration of the first edition of the Constitution of India in Dogri language at the University of Jammu.

India as registered 6,155 Coivd cases, active cases climb to 31,194,

This marks a marginal increase from Friday’s tally of 6,050 cases, the Union health ministry stated in a bulletin on Saturday.

Covid infections in the country have seen an upward trend in the past few days, with the daily fresh infections at 2,994 on April 1, 3,824 on April 2, 3,641 on April 3, 3,038 on April 4, 4,435 on April 5, 5,335 on April 6 and 6,050 on April 7.

The overall active cases are stands at 31,194, as of Saturday, with the daily positivity rate at 5.63 per cent, the Health ministry stated further in its release.

With 3,253 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the overall count stood at 4,41,89,111, the bulletin stated, adding that the overall recovery rate is currently at 98.74 per cent.