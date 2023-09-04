KOHIMA: Senior Congress leader from Nagaland Khriedi Theunuo has been appointed as the party’s state president.

Khriedi Theunuo’s appointment as Nagaland Congress president follows an organisational rejig in the party’s state unit.

As part of the rejig within the Nagaland Congress, several fresh appointments were made, including that of Khriedi Theunuo as the party’s state chief on Sunday (September 04).

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal for the appointment of office bearers of Nagaland Congress.

Furthermore, formation of the executive committee of Nagaland Congress was also approved by Kharge.

This appointment of a new president of Nagaland Congress came ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.