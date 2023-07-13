DIMAPUR: Nagaland governor La Ganesan released special postal cover on Naga back basket at Raj Bhavan in Kohima on Thursday.

Releasing the postal cover, Nagaland governor Ganesan said a Naga back basket holds important relevance in the Naga society.

“It is used not just to carry water, firewood, rice or vegetables by the Naga women but also often gifted to a girl by her parents or beloved as a sign of love and affection,” he mentioned.

Saying that more often than not a woman’s handworks and contributions to a family go unappreciated, he said the Naga back basket is usually associated with a rural Naga woman, which epitomizes her handwork, responsibility and affection.

The governor appreciated the postal department for releasing this special cover on the Naga back basket, saying it is a tribute to all Naga mothers and Naga women.

Ganesan narrated how the Naga people in the past produced their baskets which are usually woven out of cane or bamboo in most Naga homes for domestic use.

He also said baskets are made by the manfolk during their leisure time after they return home from the field.

“In olden days, there were no professional weavers but every man was a professional in basket weaving in his own right and weaves for his family, which signifies economic independence and self-sufficiency,” he added.

He lamented that though Nagaland has a rich history of culture and tradition the younger generation is losing touch with traditional practices and values with changing times.

Expressing his happiness that the older generation is becoming aware of this these days, Ganesan said the Naga civil societies have also taken upon themselves to teach and revive the dying cultural practices and traditional arts.

He said one such society, Lidi Khro Society, from Kohima found mention in the Mann Ki Baat programme of PM Narendra Modi for doing a wonderful job in teaching and promoting Naga arts, including traditional basket weaving, to the younger generation.

He added that like Lidi Khro Society, there are numerous other societies doing their bit for promotion of indigenous Naga culture.

Superintendent of post offices Nagaland L Tiken Singh, in his speech, said the initiative to release the special cover on Naga back basket was taken to popularise the handicrafts of Nagaland.

He said this skill in basketry is an intrinsic part of everyday life of the Nagas.

He added each tribe in Nagaland has a distinct style of basketry and that locally available bamboo and cane are shaped by them into different types of baskets and containers.